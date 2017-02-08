TRENDING ON BS
Trump defends travel ban, terms courts as 'so political'

His travel ban order was blocked by several federal courts a week after it went into effect

AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at federal judges, calling them "so political" as an appeals court mulls whether to reinstate his controversial travel ban on refugees and nationals from seven mainly Muslim nations.

"I think our security is at risk today," Trump told a meeting of sheriffs from around the nation, as he defended his executive order, which was blocked nationwide by the federal courts a week after it went into effect.



"I don't ever want to call a court biased, so I won't call it biased and we haven't had a decision yet. But courts seem to be so political, and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what's right," he opined

