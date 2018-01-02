JUST IN
Trump denounces 'brutal and corrupt' Iranian regime

AFP  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump praised Iranian protesters today for acting against Tehran's "brutal and corrupt" regime after days of unrest that have seen 21 people killed and hundreds arrested.

"The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime," Trump tweeted, a day after calling for regime change in the Islamic republic.


"All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their 'pockets.' The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018.

