You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Building a wall of ignorance
Business Standard

Trump fires acting attorney general for dissent over immigration ban order

Dana Boente to be new acting attorney general till Trump nominee Senator Jeff Sessions takes over

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport. (Photo: Reuters)
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for "betraying" the Department of Justice after she refused to defend his executive order that denies entry to all refugees as well as citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

"(Yates) has betrayed the Department of Justice," the White House statement said.

Trump did not call Yates to dismiss her, she was informed by a hand-delivered letter.

The dramatic move came soon after Yates told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

"At present, I am not convinced that the defence of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful," Yates wrote in a letter to Justice Department lawyers.

The White House said, "Ms Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."

"It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country," it said.

Trump's executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days, suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely suspends the Syrian refugee programme.

The White House named Dana Boente as the new acting attorney general till the time its nominee Senator Jeff Sessions is confirmed by the US Senate.

"I am honoured to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed. I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected," Boente said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Trump fires acting attorney general for dissent over immigration ban order

Dana Boente to be new acting attorney general till Trump nominee Senator Jeff Sessions takes over

Dana Boente to be new acting attorney general till Trump nominee Senator Jeff Sessions takes over
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for "betraying" the Department of Justice after she refused to defend his executive order that denies entry to all refugees as well as citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

"(Yates) has betrayed the Department of Justice," the White House statement said.

Trump did not call Yates to dismiss her, she was informed by a hand-delivered letter.

The dramatic move came soon after Yates told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

"At present, I am not convinced that the defence of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful," Yates wrote in a letter to Justice Department lawyers.

The White House said, "Ms Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."

"It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country," it said.

Trump's executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days, suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely suspends the Syrian refugee programme.

The White House named Dana Boente as the new acting attorney general till the time its nominee Senator Jeff Sessions is confirmed by the US Senate.

"I am honoured to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed. I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected," Boente said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Trump fires acting attorney general for dissent over immigration ban order

Dana Boente to be new acting attorney general till Trump nominee Senator Jeff Sessions takes over

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for "betraying" the Department of Justice after she refused to defend his executive order that denies entry to all refugees as well as citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

"(Yates) has betrayed the Department of Justice," the White House statement said.

Trump did not call Yates to dismiss her, she was informed by a hand-delivered letter.

The dramatic move came soon after Yates told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

"At present, I am not convinced that the defence of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful," Yates wrote in a letter to Justice Department lawyers.

The White House said, "Ms Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."

"It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country," it said.

Trump's executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days, suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely suspends the Syrian refugee programme.

The White House named Dana Boente as the new acting attorney general till the time its nominee Senator Jeff Sessions is confirmed by the US Senate.

"I am honoured to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed. I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected," Boente said.

image
Business Standard
177 22