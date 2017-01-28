Trump meets May in his first summit with foreign leader

US
President Donald Trump
met British Prime Minister Theresa May
on Friday in his first summit with a foreign leader since inauguration, hours after she called on the US
and the UK
to again “lead together”.
May, dressed in red, was greeted in person by Trump
when she arrived at the White House.
The meeting was being watched with global interest as the two countries seek to find common ground on trade
and lay the groundwork for a new deal following last year’s Brexit
vote in favour of the UK
to leave the European Union. The two countries are also looking to boost defence ties.
It was also Trump’s first tryst with face-to-face diplomacy as he welcomed his first foreign visitor to the White House. Ahead of the meeting with Trump, May, while speaking at the Republican Retreat in Philadelphia, said with the emergence of non-state actors, it is the time that the countries like the US
and Britain
assert their leadership role.
May
said Britain
and the US
must “lead together” again and play their role in safeguarding global security even as she welcomed the rise of democratic allies like India.
“We have the opportunity to lead together again because the world is passing through a period of change. And in response to that change, we can either be passive bystanders or we can take the opportunity once more to lead and to lead together,” she said.
“New enemies of the West and our values, in particular in the form of radical Islamists, have emerged, as countries with little tradition of democracy, liberty and human rights, notably China and Russia, have grown more assertive in world affairs,” May
said.
“The rise of the Asian economies — China, yes, but democratic allies like India
too — is hugely welcomed. Billions are being lifted out of poverty and new markets for our industries are opening up,” she said.
May
also paid her respects to the military dead of the US
at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington DC.
The UK
prime minister laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at the Virginia military cemetery, which holds the remains of unidentified US
troops from the First and Second World Wars, as well as the Korean war.
Dressed in black, May
was greeted by troops representing all military units based in Washington, led by Major General Bradley Becker, commander of Joint Force Headquarters for the national capital region.
A cannon was fired 19 times as the prime minister’s convoy arrived at the cemetery and made its way to the memorial, which stands on a small hill looking down over serried ranks of gravestones to the monuments of Washington a few miles away across the Potomac River.
The new US
president and the premier, who took office in July, both have strong political incentives to make the visit — likely to be heavier on symbolism and aspiration than deliverables — a roaring success.
