Trump offers New Year's Eve message

capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office. He gave a plug to American exceptionalism, too.



In the video running three-and-half minutes, scenes of with military personnel, Border Patrol agents and other world leaders are set to a stirring soundtrack as he declares of his country: "We gave birth to the modern world and we will shape tomorrow's world with the strength and skill of American hands."



cited his success in placing a new justice on the Supreme Court, his efforts to cut regulations and his big win on overhauling taxes, which he falsely described as the "largest cut in the history of our country."offered the video with a message, saying "What a year it's been, and we're just getting started. Together, we are MAKING GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!!"He later offered another message, loaded with his signature bombast: "As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!"The is spending the holidays in Palm Beach, where his hosts an annual bash.At the event last year, hundreds of guests gathered in the club's grand ballroom, including action star Sylvester Stallone andThe said been briefed on security precautions around the country and will continue to monitor those efforts.offered his condolences today to the victims of a shooting in suburban that killed one sheriff's deputy and wounded six other people, including four deputies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)