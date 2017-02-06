Trump's jobs policy could challenge Modi's Make in India: Chinese media

President Donald Trump's 'bring jobs back to America' policy could challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, Chinese media warned on Monday, even as it commented that the US' continued engagement with Asian allies may benefit Indo- ties.

"It is being speculated that could request more access to India's market while following protectionist policies at home," an article in the state-run Global Times said.

"This move would impact firms outsourcing to and Indian exporters, particularly in the sectors of IT and pharmaceuticals. Currently, has one of the largest numbers of educated, technically trained people in the world, making it a favoured outsourcing destination for some of the largest firms. Trump's 'bring jobs back to America' is a challenge to Modi's 'Make in India'," it said.

"With regard to Iran, wouldn't want many alterations to the US- nuclear deal. The former US-initiated sanctions made it hard for to engage with and significantly reduced the imports from its neighbour," it said.

The article noted that has directed the Department of Labour to investigate "all abuses of visa programmes that undercut American workers".

"If any visa restrictions are imposed, they would definitely constrain the movement of Indian IT professionals. Indians are believed to be the largest recipients of H-1B visas in the US, and IT companies that outsource to are among the top sponsors of such visas. Such a move will definitely not go down well with Indian public as well as leaders," it said.

But at the same time, the US' continued engagement with its Asian allies like Japan and South Korea would work in India's favour and its commitment to its position on the South China Sea might also bring and closer, boosting engagement in the field of security, it said.

"Moreover, cooperation on India's anti-terrorism efforts would be welcome," it said.