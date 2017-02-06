Trump's jobs policy could challenge Modi's Make in India: Chinese media

President Donald Trump's 'bring jobs back to America' policy could challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, Chinese media warned on Monday, even as it commented that the US' continued engagement with Asian allies may benefit Indo-US
ties.
"It is being speculated that Trump
could request more access to India's market while following protectionist policies at home," an article in the state-run Global Times
said.
"This move would impact firms outsourcing to India
and Indian exporters, particularly in the sectors of IT and pharmaceuticals. Currently, India
has one of the largest numbers of educated, technically trained people in the world, making it a favoured outsourcing destination for some of the largest US
firms. Trump's 'bring jobs back to America' is a challenge to Modi's 'Make in India'," it said.
"With regard to Iran, India
wouldn't want many alterations to the US-Iran
nuclear deal. The former US-initiated sanctions made it hard for India
to engage with Iran
and significantly reduced the imports from its neighbour," it said.
The article noted that Trump
has directed the Department of Labour to investigate "all abuses of visa programmes that undercut American workers".
"If any visa restrictions are imposed, they would definitely constrain the movement of Indian IT professionals. Indians are believed to be the largest recipients of H-1B visas in the US, and IT companies that outsource to India
are among the top sponsors of such visas. Such a move will definitely not go down well with Indian public as well as leaders," it said.
But at the same time, the US' continued engagement with its Asian allies like Japan and South Korea would work in India's favour and its commitment to its position on the South China Sea might also bring India
and US
closer, boosting engagement in the field of security, it said.
"Moreover, cooperation on India's anti-terrorism efforts would be welcome," it said.
