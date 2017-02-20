Trump's new travel ban: Targets same 7 countries; green-card holders exempt

A draft of President Donald Trump's revised immigration ban targets the same seven countries listed in his original executive order and exempts travellers who already have a visa to travel to the US, even if they haven't used it yet.

A senior administration official said the order, which Trump revised after federal courts held up his original immigration and refugee ban, will target only those same seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

The official said that green-card holders and dual citizens of the US and any of those countries are exempt. The new draft also no longer directs authorities to single out, and reject, Syrian refugees when processing new visa applications.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before it's made public. The official noted that the draft is subject to change ahead of its signing, which Trump said could come sometime this week.

Asked about the revised order, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the document circulating was a draft and that a final version should be released soon. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





ALSO READ: US security agency guidelines seek aggressive detention of immigrants The Wall Street Journal also reported that the current draft of the revised order focused on the seven countries but excluded those with green cards.

Trump's original executive order triggered chaos at airports around the world, as travellers were detained when the order rapidly went into effect, US permanent residents known as green-card holders among them. Attorneys provided legal assistance to those held and protesters descended on the airports as news of the order's implementation spread. In its original form, the order temporarily suspended all travel to the US for citizens of those seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

The original order also called for Homeland Security and State Department officials, along with the director of national intelligence, to review what information the government needs to fully vet would-be visitors and come up with a list of countries that can't or won't make the information available. It said that the government will give countries 60 days to start providing the information or citizens from those countries will be barred from travelling to the United States.