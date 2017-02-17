Donald Trump says administration running like 'fine-tuned machine'

US President on Friday asserted that his administration is "running like a fine-tuned machine" and there is "no chaos" inside the as being reported by the "dishonest" media.

"I'm here again to take my message straight to the people. As you know, our administration inherited many problems across government and across the economy. To be honest, I inherited a mess. It's a mess. At home and abroad, a mess," he said.

The 70-year-old Trump said he resented picking up newspapers and turning on the television to hear reports that his was in chaos.

"This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," claimed the President, who is been in office for just four weeks.

"The media is trying to attack our administration because they know we are following through on pledges that we made, and they're not happy about it for whatever reason," he said at a news conference, which at times became tense.

Trump, who has prolifically used the medium of Twitter and Facebook to convey his views and react to news stories, said that a lot of people are happy about his administration and its performance since his inauguration on January 20.

But his political opponents and the media is not that happy, he said at his fourth news conference in a week during which he displayed a sense of anger and grievance rarely vented by a President in public.

"I turn on the TV, open the newspapers, and I see stories of chaos. Chaos!Yet, it is the exact opposite," Trump asserted during the news conference wherein he continued to bash the media calling them "dishonest and very fake".

"This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine, despite the fact that I can't get my Cabinet approved," Trump asserted.

"So we have a wonderful group of people that's working very hard, that's being very much misrepresented about, and we can't let that happen,"Trump said in an apparent explanation of him holding a news conference that went on for 77 minutes.

In his lengthy opening statement, Trump listed out his achievements on multiple fronts including domestic, foreign, economy and defence.

"We have made incredible progress. I don't think there's ever been a President elected who, in this short period of time, has done what we've done," he said.

"I ran for President to represent the citizens of our country. I am here to change the broken system so it serves their families and their communities well. I am talking, and really talking, on this very entrenched power structure, and what we're doing is we're talking about the power structure, we're talking about its entrenchment," he said.

"As a result, the media is going through what they have to go through to oftentimes distort — not all the time — and some of the media is fantastic, I have to say; they're honest and fantastic. But much of it is not -- the distortion," the President said.

At several points, he was challenged by reporters on his allegations that the media is fake.