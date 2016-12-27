TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » US Elections » News

Turkey arrests 1,700 people for suspected terrorist contacts
Business Standard

Donald Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations

AP | PTI  |  West Palm Beach 

Donald Trump wins US Electoral College vote
Donald Trump wins US Electoral College vote. Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time."

His post on Twitter on Sunday is the president-elect's latest comment since the UN Security Council voted on Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump says the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th," referring to the day he takes office.

Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Donald Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations

Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time."

His post on Twitter on Sunday is the president-elect's latest comment since the UN Security Council voted on Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump says the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th," referring to the day he takes office.

Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed. image
Business Standard
177 22

Donald Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations

Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time."

His post on Twitter on Sunday is the president-elect's latest comment since the UN Security Council voted on Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump says the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th," referring to the day he takes office.

Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed.

image
Business Standard
177 22