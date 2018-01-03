US today threatened to cut aid money to the unless it resumes peace talks as he dismissed the global fury over his decision to recognise as Israel's capital.



The US was the biggest donor to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Refugees in 2016, giving over USD 368,000,000. It is also the largest overall supplier of financial support for the Palestinians.



Trump last month recognised as Israel's capital despite warnings from the Arab leaders, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city. The Palestinians see east as their"We pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don't even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel," Trump tweeted last night."We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?" asked the USTrump's last month's decision prompted Palestinian to cancel a planned meeting with US Vice in December, forcing him to delay his visit to the until later this month.Since the establishment of limited Palestinian self-rule in the and in the mid-1990s, the US has committed more than USD 5 billion in bilateral economic and non-lethal security assistance to the Palestinians, according to a (CRS) report.According to the report, from 2008 to the present, annual assistance to the and Gaza Strip has averaged around USD 400 million. Much of this goes toward US Agency for International Development (USAID)- administered project assistance (through grants and contracts), and the rest toward budget support for the (PA).Earlier in the day, to the UN, Nikki Haley, said that the Administration has stopped funding the"The has basically said he doesn't want to give any additional funding or stop funding until the Palestinians are agreeing to come back to the negotiation table," Haley told reporters at the in"And what we saw with the resolution was not helpful to the situation. We're trying to move for a peace process. But if that doesn't happen the president's not going to continue to fund that situation," Haley said in response to a question about the recent resolution of the UN General Assembly against Trump's decision to recognise as Israel's capital.The Palestinians, she said, now have to show their will that they want to come to the table."As of now they are not coming to the table but they ask for aid. We're not giving the aid. We are going to make sure that they come to the table and we want to move forward with the peace process," she said in response to a question.The US aid to the Palestinians is intended to promote at least three of interest toFirst -- promoting prevention or mitigation of terrorism against Israel; second - fostering stability, prosperity, and self-governance that may incline Palestinians toward peaceful coexistence with and a "two-state solution"; and third - meeting humanitarian needs.

