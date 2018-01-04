Trump Tower meeting with Russians 'treasonous': Bannon

Former chief strategist has described a meeting between Donald Trump's son and a Russian during the 2016 presidential campaign as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," reported today.



made the scathing comments in a book to be published next week -- the "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff, the newspaper said.



"They're going to crack like an egg on national TV," reportedly said.Bannon, who left the in August, was also quoted as saying that the investigation by into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential will focus on money laundering.Bannon, an with right-wing outlet Breitbart News, joined Trump's bid two months after the June 9, 2016 meeting between Russian Natalia Veselnitskaya and Trump campaign officials.Besides Jr, Trump's son-in- and then campaign attended the meeting at inJr took the meeting with the Russian after an intermediary promised material that would incriminate Trump's Democratic rival"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside in the conference room on the 25th floor -- with no lawyers," was quoted as saying in the book. "They didn't have any lawyers."Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," he said.The investigation by Mueller, a former FBI director, is looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with to get him elected -- a charge the has repeatedly and vehemently denied.Trump said in an interview with Times last week that he expected the Mueller probe to be "fair" and Jr has denied any wrongdoing.Manafort and a business associate have been indicted on money laundering charges unrelated to the campaign. Trump's former has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians.Using a hurricane metaphor, quoted as suggesting in the book that the was being complacent about the Mueller probe."They're sitting on a beach trying to stop a Category Five," he said.Bannon's relations with Kushner were reportedly strained during their tenure at theAnd had particularly harsh comments in the book about the wealthy who is married to Trump's daughter and serves as a senior adviser to the"You realize where this is going," said of the probe by Mueller. "This is all about money laundering."Their path to fucking Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, and .. It's as plain as a hair on your face," he said."It goes through and all the Kushner shit... The Kushner shit is greasy. They're going to go right through that."Since leaving the in August, has staked out some positions at odds with the Trump administration.In the most notable break, he defied the and backed a rival in a race in the southern state of Trump eventually changed his position and also supported Roy Moore, who lost.Wolff, whose books include a biography of Rupert Murdoch, reportedly interviewed the and more than 200 members of his inner circle and others for "Fire and Fury.

