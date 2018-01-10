Trump Towers enters North India; M3M, Tribeca to invest Rs

Global realty brand 'Trump Towers' will make its debut in North through real estate firms M3M and Developers, which launched a luxury residential project today under the marquee in Gurgaon entailing of Rs 1,200 crore. M3M and will develop 250 ultra luxury residences under a brand licence from The Trump Organisation, which is currently led by Jr, son of US Donald Trump. In the first phase of sale, the apartments which will have three and four bedroom options, will be sold in a price range of Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The size of the flats is from 3,500 sq ft to 6000 sq ft. This is the fourth Trump Tower project in after Pune, and "We are launching today the most luxurious project in North ' NCR'," M3M told With an aim too woo customers, he said, "About an initial 100 buyers will fly to the US where Jr will host them." Executive Vice- Jr said in a statement: "With its stunning architecture, beautiful interior options and lavish amenity spaces, our goal was to bring the best of the Trump brand and luxury living to Gurugram." will quickly become the most prestigious address in the city, he added. The construction work of the towers, each around 50 floors and over 600 ft facing golf course, will start in March and the project will be completed in 5 years. The towers will have the signature all glass facade. Each residence will have private elevator, while a third of the residences will have over 22-feet high double-height living rooms. Asked about the project cost, Bansal said it would be Rs 1,200 crore excluding land cost. M3M and expects sales revenue of Rs 2,500 crore from this project. "This will be the biggest Trump project in with development of over one million sq ft," founder said. He said it took two years to design this project. Mehta said the company is targeting high net worth inspaniduals and to sell this project. M3M has provided the land for this project and the company would be responsible for development. will market this project while The Trump Organisation has lent the Trump brand.

