Trustee of famous Jain temple, wife found shot dead; son held

Police today arrested a 42-year-old man following the of his parents early in the morning in Chhattisgarh's district.



(72), accused Sandip Jain's father, was a of a famous Jain temple in Nagpura.



Sandip (42) was arrested for allegedly shooting his father Ravalmal and mother (67) dead at their home in Ganjpara locality, of Police ( Range) told today evening.Ravalmal, a prominent businessman and social worker, was one of the main trustees of Parshwanath Jain Tirth in Nagpura area ofThe couple was found shot dead at home in the morning.Investigation revealed that Sandip was the only third person present in the house at the time, and during interrogation he broke down and confessed to have killed his parents, the said.Sandip allegedly told police that he and his father had an altercation last night over rituals performed by his father at their house everyday. He used to fight with his father for other reasons too, police said.Today morning, when his father was heading for washroom, Sandip shot him twice from a pistol, and then he also shot his mother, he told police.Police had suspected that the murderer was known to the couple as there was no sign of forced entry. Later, the investigation revealed Sandip's involvement in the crime, Kabra said.The pistol has been recovered, he added. Further probe is on.expressed grief over the deaths of and his wife.Jain played an exemplary role with utmost dedication in promoting Yoga and naturopathy in He had also played an important role in setting up a naturopathy college in Nagpura, the said.

