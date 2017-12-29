Turkey detains 29 suspected militants ahead of New Year's

Turkey's state-run agency says police in the capital have detained 29 suspected Islamic State group militants, some of whom were allegedly preparing to carry out attacks during New Year celebrations.



says the suspects, including foreign nationals, were detained in simultaneous raids early Friday. Anadolu says police had warrants to detain 17 other suspects.



The agency says one of the suspects jumped out of a balcony to try and avoid arrest but was soon caught.has suffered a series of deadly attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year's attack at an nightclub by a gunman that killed 39 people.The country is stepping up security measures ahead of the celebrations. Authorities have canceled several large-scale street parties in

