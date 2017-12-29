Turkey's Erdogan seeks to mend strained ties with Europe

Turkish Recep has signalled he wants to mend fences with the governments of several European nations he's quarrelled with this year, saying must "decrease the number of enemies and increase friends."



In comments published yesterday in Turkey's newspaper, described the leaders of Germany, the and as "old friends," called recent contacts with them "quite good" and noted that they, like Turkey, oppose a controversial US decision to recognise as Israel's capital.



"We have no problems with Germany, or with the or Belgium," told journalists on his return from a trip to "On the contrary, those in power there are my old friends. They have wronged me, but that's another matter."Ties between and some European nations frayed after authorities in several countries prevented Turkish ministers from holding political rallies to expat votes ahead of a referendum in earlier this year over giving expanded powers.aimed a series of insults at his allies accusing European officials of racism, harbouring terrorists and behaving like "Nazis."European nations also have balked at the deteriorating state of human rights and democratic institutions in Turkey, especially in the wake of last year's failed military coup.Erdogan's embarked on an unprecedented crackdown on opponents, arresting around 50,000 people and purging more than 110,000 public sector workers.A state of emergency declared after the coup attempt allows to rule by decree, often bypassing parliament.Several German or German-Turkish nationals, including a prominent journalist, have been jailed on terror-related charges as part of the crackdown, further damaging ties withblames the coup attempt on followers of US-based Muslim The has denied masterminding it.also said he hopes to visit and the Vatican in the new year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)