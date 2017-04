Turkey's police force today said it was suspending over 9,000 police officers over alleged links to the US-based Islamic preacher who is blamed for the July 15 failed coup.

The 9,103 police officers were being suspended on suspicion of links or contacts to Gulen's group, on the grounds of national security, the police force said in a statement on its website.

Earlier, the authorities detained over 1,000 people in the latest raids on those suspected of links to Gulen.