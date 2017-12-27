Turmeric futures slip 1.98% on weak demand

Turmeric prices drifted 1.98 per cent lower to Rs 7,806 per in futures market today as participants offloaded holdings amid weak domestic and export demand.



Reports of good supplies from the auctions also weighed on prices.



In futures trading at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in May declined Rs 158, or 1.98 per cent, to Rs 7,806 per with an open interest of 70 lots.Similarly, the spice for delivery in April lost Rs 122, or 1.53 per cent, to Rs 7,828 per in 10,735 lots.Market analysts said offloading of positions by traders, triggered by fall in demand in the domestic spot markets against adequate stocks position on increased supplies, kept pressure on prices in futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)