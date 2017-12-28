Turmeric, jeera rises on pick up in demand

and jeera prices rose by Rs 100 per at the wholesale kirana market here today on strong demand from retailers and overseas enquiries.



Besides, firming trend in futures market and restricted arrivals from growing regions also supported the uptrend.



prices rose by Rs 100 to settle at Rs 9,000-12,200 perJeera common and jeera best quality also increased by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 21,400-21,500 and Rs 23,800-24,300 perTraders said apart rising export demand also supported and jeera prices.Following are today's quotations (in Rs):Ajwain (per kg) 120-170, black pepper (per kg) 500-630, betel-nut (kg) 260-300, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 590-600 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 660-950, cardamom small (kg)- chitridar 950-1,050, cardamom (colour robin) 890-900, cardamom bold 910-930, cardamom extra (bold) 1,000-1,020, cloves 525-620, chirounji (kg) Rs 760-870, cinnamon (kg) Rs 160-165, coriander (qntl) Rs 6,000-13,000, dry mango (qntl) Rs 6,500-23,500, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 12,200-17,200, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 10,500-10,800, mace-Red (kg) Rs 800-1,070, mace- Yellow (kg) Rs 900-950, methi (qntl) Rs 7,000-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 640-750, nutmeg (kg) Rs 450-470, poppy seed (China) Rs 570-600 kg, poppy seed (U.P) Rs 550-570 kg, poppy seed (MP- RAJ) Rs 560-580 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,500-14,000, saffron Irani Rs 100-110 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 120- 140 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 8,500-15,000, (qntl) Rs 9,000-12,200, tamarind (qntl) Rs 7,000-9,000, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 14,000-16,500, tea (kg) Rs 100-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 150-155, jeera common (qntl) Rs 21,400-21,500 and jeera best (qntl) Rs 23,800-24,300.

