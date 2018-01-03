TUV Rheinland to test for compliance of imported toys in India

TUV Rheinland India, a subsidiary of the TUV Rheinland Group, Germany, today said its laboratory at Gurugram has been accredited to test for compliance of imported toys in



The accreditation by the for and is in relation to the new IS 9873: 2017, Part 1, 2, 3, and 9 and IS 15644 (Electrical Toys) safety standards for of imported toys in



The company said the accreditation is as per the new notification issued in September 2017 by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), that all toys imported in must be accompanied by relevant test reports under the new IS 9873 and IS 15644 standards, subsequent to by an NABL accredited laboratory."We whole-heartedly support this quality initiative by the of which would be beneficial for Indian children," said Thomas Fuhrmann, of TUV Rheinland"... The newly introduced requirements for toys focus on their and flammability and demand more stringent for toys that are both manually as well as electrically operated," the company said in a release."We test all toys intended for children up to 14 years of age. Our toy experts test all type of toys like cuddly toys, dolls and role-playing toys as well as plastic toys and building blocks, wooden, music, magnetic, water, activity and creative toys apart from others," said Charan Singh, Regional Director India, Middle East, and Asia, TUV RheinlandTUV Rheinland, which has been in since 1996, has presence over 100 locations providing testing, training, inspection, consultancy and to the industry.Offering more than 2,500 services, TUV Rheinland caters to almost every industry, the company said.is involved in testing, training, inspection, consultation and certification.

