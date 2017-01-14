TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit plunges 77% to Rs 20 cr

Income from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 250 crore, up marginally by 0.92%

today reported a 76.80 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.69 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.



The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.88 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.



Its total income from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 249.97 crore, up marginally by 0.92 per cent as against Rs 247.68 crore during the same period last fiscal, said in a filing.



During the quarter, the company's other income fell by 63.73 per cent to Rs 4.74 crore, while tax expenses rose sharply by over seven-fold to Rs 6.10 crore as against Rs 84.14 lakh reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Press Trust of India