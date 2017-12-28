Twelve dead in two road accidents in Maha

Twelve persons were killed in two road accidents in and districts in north early today, police said.



While seven people lost their lives after an autorickshaw collided with an unidentified vehicle near Shemli village on Malegaon- road in district, five others were killed in a truck-autorickshaw collision in district, police said.



In the Malegaon- road accident, the deceased were six small-time vendors and of the autorickshaw.According to a police officer, the vendors, who sold toys and other items, were going to a local fair in town, around 75 kms from Nashik, when the incident took place around 6 am."An unidentified vehicle collided against the rickshaw, killing its seven occupants on the spot," the said.The six vendors had purchased their articles from and were heading to to sell those items."In Malegaon, they hired a rickshaw to reach The impact of the collision was so severe that the rickshaw was completely mangled," he added.The deceased were identified as auto Sanjay Padhade (40), (34), (55), Rajeshkumar Gupta (28), Kailas Gupta (29), (35) and Rahemtullabhai Ashami (68), police said.The bodies have been sent to rural hospital and a search has been launched to trace the of the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident, police said.In the tribal-dominated district that falls under revenue division, five persons were killed and eleven others were injured, five of them seriously, after a truck collided against a rickshaw near Mhasawad village in Shahada tehsil early this morning, police said."The accident took place when the rickshaw was proceeding towards Bhongra village and the truck was on its way to Dhadgaon. The injured were admitted to Civil Hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)