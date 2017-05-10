TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » News

Online travel supermarket Kayak helps you plan trips within your budget
Business Standard

Twinkle Khanna trolls the troll

She called a Twitter account, "regressive" for assuming she would share her husband's ideology

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Twinkle Khanna: Canvas to paper

Twinkle Khanna known for her no-nonsense attitude and staying true to her witty self, shut a troll down in style on today.

An account by the name of IndiaExplained called Khanna's articles as "progressive fluff pieces" while also criticising her husband Akshay Kumar's photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khanna lashed out at the Twitter account, by calling it "regressive" for assuming that she would share her husband's ideology.

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar, tweeted a picture of his meeting with the Prime Minister where he discussed the idea of his upcoming film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The film, which features actor Bhumi Pednekar,  is a satire based on Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. 

The movie delves deeper into the needs for toilets for sanitation in the country and conveys this message through a love story. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Twinkle Khanna trolls the troll

She called a Twitter account, "regressive" for assuming she would share her husband's ideology

She called a Twitter account, "regressive" for assuming she would share her husband's ideology
Twinkle Khanna known for her no-nonsense attitude and staying true to her witty self, shut a troll down in style on today.

An account by the name of IndiaExplained called Khanna's articles as "progressive fluff pieces" while also criticising her husband Akshay Kumar's photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khanna lashed out at the Twitter account, by calling it "regressive" for assuming that she would share her husband's ideology.

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar, tweeted a picture of his meeting with the Prime Minister where he discussed the idea of his upcoming film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The film, which features actor Bhumi Pednekar,  is a satire based on Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. 

The movie delves deeper into the needs for toilets for sanitation in the country and conveys this message through a love story. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Twinkle Khanna trolls the troll

She called a Twitter account, "regressive" for assuming she would share her husband's ideology

Twinkle Khanna known for her no-nonsense attitude and staying true to her witty self, shut a troll down in style on today.

An account by the name of IndiaExplained called Khanna's articles as "progressive fluff pieces" while also criticising her husband Akshay Kumar's photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khanna lashed out at the Twitter account, by calling it "regressive" for assuming that she would share her husband's ideology.

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar, tweeted a picture of his meeting with the Prime Minister where he discussed the idea of his upcoming film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The film, which features actor Bhumi Pednekar,  is a satire based on Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. 

The movie delves deeper into the needs for toilets for sanitation in the country and conveys this message through a love story. 

image
Business Standard
177 22