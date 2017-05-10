Twinkle Khanna trolls the troll

Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls 'progressive' pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies https://t.co/PwvKH0zwl3— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 10, 2017
On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar, tweeted a picture of his meeting with the Prime Minister where he discussed the idea of his upcoming film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The film, which features actor Bhumi Pednekar, is a satire based on Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
The movie delves deeper into the needs for toilets for sanitation in the country and conveys this message through a love story.
