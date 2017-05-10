Twinkle Khanna trolls the troll

She called a Twitter account, "regressive" for assuming she would share her husband's ideology

known for her no-nonsense attitude and staying true to her witty self, shut a troll down in style on today.

An account by the name of IndiaExplained called Khanna's articles as "progressive fluff pieces" while also criticising her husband Akshay Kumar's photo with Narendra Modi.

Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls 'progressive' pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies https://t.co/PwvKH0zwl3 — (@mrsfunnybones) May 10, 2017



Khanna lashed out at the Twitter account, by calling it "regressive" for assuming that she would share her husband's ideology.



On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar, tweeted a picture of his meeting with the where he discussed the idea of his upcoming film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The film, which features actor Bhumi Pednekar, is a satire based on Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.



The movie delves deeper into the needs for toilets for sanitation in the country and conveys this message through a love story.