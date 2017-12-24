Two arrested for poaching migratory birds

Wildlife personnel have arrested two poachers in Odisha's Chilika area and seized four bird carcasses from them, a said. The accused duo, arrested yesterday, had poisoned three purple moorhens and one jacana, said Divisional Forest Officer, wildlife division,



The two poachers, aged around 17 years, are residents of Tentuliapada area of the district, Das said.



Despite the initiatives taken by the wildlife officials to check around Chilka, hunting of migratory birds continues unabated in the lagoon, said a source in the forest department.In the past one month, at least four bird poachers have been arrested from the lake's vicinity, he said.

