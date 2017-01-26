Two avalanches hit Gurez Sector, 10 soldiers killed: Army

Rescue operations were launched and seven soldiers including a JCO were saved, says an army official

Ten soldiers were killed as two avalanches hit of Kashmir, an army official said on Thursday.



An hit an army camp in of district near the Line of Control last evening in which several soldiers were trapped, the army official said.



He said rescue operations were launched and seven soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer were saved.



"Bodies of three soldiers were retrieved his morning," he said.



The official said another hit a patrol party which was on its way to a post in last evening.



"Rescue teams have so far retrieved seven bodies from the spot of the incident," the official said.



Yesterday, an officer was killed an at Sonamarg in central Ganderbal district while four members of a family died in another in yesterday.



Authorities have issued a high danger warning in hilly parts of snow-bound valley in view of fresh snowfall which has been going on intermittently for past three days.

Press Trust of India