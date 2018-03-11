Two bikers killed in accident in Badaun

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary this morning, police said. According to of Police Kamal Kishore, the accident took place at village Sirauli where Pravesh Kumar (25) and Jitendra (23) lost their lives. The intensity of the collision was such that both riders died on the spot, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)