Two dead, thousands flee in storm-weary Philippines

Two people were killed and thousands fled strong winds and floods as a tropical depression hit the central today, following deadly back-to-back storms during the season.



The deaths were reported on island, where an elderly woman was killed in a landslide while a man died after he hit his head on the pavement as the storm cut off in the area.



Tropical Storm Kai-Tak killed 47 people in the central last month, while Tropical Storm Tembin killed 240 on the southern island ofThe warned the new disturbance was poised to hit the western tourist island of with gusts of 65 kilometres per hour today."The residents are really sad. It is tough that we have three storms coming one after another. People have lost their livelihood and have had no rest since Christmas," Gil Acosta, of the island, told AFP.accounted for 37 of the recorded Tembin deaths, with 60 other people still missing, Acosta added.About 4,000 people across the central had moved to safer ground to escape high winds and flooding, the said."There is continuous flooding in some towns where the floodwater from the previous storm has yet to subside," provincial disaster told AFP by telephone from City.The is battered by 20 major storms each year on average, many of them deadly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)