Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and districts and various drugs, including and were seized from them, police said today.



Wajahat Ali, a resident of Surankot in district, was arrested and 45 grams of was seized from his possession at Bahu fort area in the city last evening, of Police (South) said.



"The concerned individual used to procure drugs and supply the same in Jammu. We are investigating further to know about his contact persons in the city," he said.In second incident, according to a police spokesman, a drug was arrested from Hatna Palmar area of district yesterday.Acting on a tip-off, police arrested with 200 grams of charas, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)