Two girls beaten up by fringe vigilante group for mixing with

In an incident of moral policing, two college girls were allegedly beaten up by a fringe group for being with Muslim boys at a park in Mangaluru today, said.



Three persons from the group have been arrested for the assault which was captured on a mobile camera by an onlooker and the video has gone viral.



One of the girls was assaulted again even after a intervened, they said.Home Minister said had taken prompt action and all the accused had been arrested.He said there was a substantial reduction in vigilantism in the district."I have directed to take strict action against the groups. Action would be taken against policemen in case of dereliction of duty," Reddy told reporters.Thecommunally sensitive coastal district has witnessed several similar cases of vigilantism in recent years, involving different communities.said the girls, a Hindu and a Christian, had gone with their boyfriends from the other community to the Pilikula Park when members of the group spotted and confronted them.The group led by one not only questioned them but beat up them up in public.A deployed in the area who got information about the incident rushed there and brought the girls to the patrolling vehicle, the said.Shetty once again assaulted one of the girls, whichwas captured on a mobile phone camera by an onlooker.The Mangaluru registered a case and arrested Shetty and his associates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)