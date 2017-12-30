Two held, bullock meat seized in Nashik slaughter house raid

Police today raided a slaughter house in the Nagar locality here and arrested two persons for alleged possession of bullock meat.



of Police said that the two persons have been charged under Section 5C of the Animal Preservation Act which prohibits the possession of "flesh of cow, bull or bullock."



Relevant sections of the have also been invoked, the said.The two arrested persons have been identified as Rafik Jaffer Quereshi (50) and Shabbaj (23), said the

