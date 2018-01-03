Two Indian umpires in ICC panel for Under-19 World Cup

Indian umpires and C K Nandan will be a part of the 14-strong panel of officials for the Under-19 starting January 13 in New Zealand, the International Council announced today.



Apart from them, David Odhiambo, and Ian Ramage from the Development Panel will also be officiating in the tournament.of the Emirates Elite Panel of Match Referees, and and of the International Panel of Match Referees, will also be officiating in the tournament.and will be the on-field umpires for the match between defending champions the Windies and hosts on the opening day at the Bay Oval in Tauranga while will be the TV umpire and Timothy Robinson the fourth umpire.has been appointed as the match referee for this match.Umpire and match referee appointments for the knockout stages will be announced after the teams have been confirmed.The Windies will be looking to defend their title and emulate Pakistan, who won consecutive titles in 2004 and 2006.and have won the title three times each while England and are the other teams to have won the tournament, which replicates a major tournament experience in terms of organization and playing facilities.The other teams participating in the 16-team tournament are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Kenya, Namibia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, andThe team have been divided in groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the while the remaining eight teams will figure in the Plate Championship. The preliminary round matches will be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, plus the play-offs.The officials for the tournament are:Umpires: Robert Bailey, Gregory Brathwaite, Anil Chaudhary, Nigel Duguid, Shaun George, Shaun Haig, Mark Hawthorne, David Odhiambo, Ranmore Martinesz, C.K. Nandan, Ian Ramage, Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza, Tim Robinson, andMatch referees: Jeff Crowe, and Graeme La Brooy.

