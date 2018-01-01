Two Indians among 15 held in Nepal for selling illegal drugs

Fifteen persons, including two Indian nationals, have been arrested in on charges of illegally selling libido-enhancement pills and other health related items.



They were arrested during raids carried out by the of Police at 12 different stores in Valley yesterday.



"They had been selling male enhancement pills and other promising that the use of such items would boost sexual performance. The suspects were running the business with or without registering their firms with the agencies concerned, CIB was quoted as saying byDespite being registered, the firms had engaged in unauthorised business against the purpose of the licence, SP Shrestha said.For the sale of the health products, they would publish and broadcast ads on media with money-back guarantee if a buyer was not satisfied with the product or service, he said.The agency has also confiscated a huge cache of illegalThe arrested Indian nationals are identified as Bikash Goyal and Singh.They have been charged with fraud case and the District Court has remanded the suspects to seven-day judicial custody.

