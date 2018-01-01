Two killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Two persons were killed when the car they were traveling in fell into a gorge near Danaura bend on Pithoragarh- highway, an said today.



The car was on its way to from when it with the accident at 10.25 pm last night, district disaster management officer R S Rana said here.



The car was passing through the road with difficulty as work on widening of NH-125 was underway, he said."The accident killed both the passengers Hoshiyar Singh Rawat (36) and kumar (30), residents of Aincholi village near town," he said.According to Rana, the dead bodies were retrieved by police from the deep gorge where the car fell after going out of control and sent for postmortem.The has ordered an inquiry into the causes of the accident, as people have blamed negligent handling of the under construction road by NH authorities," he added.

