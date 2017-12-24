Two killed as truck falls into ditch

A brick-laden truck today fell into a 150-feet deep ditch after the lost control over it, leaving two persons dead.



According to police, the accident took place in Chopan police station area of the district.



Both the and cleaner died in the accident.The deceased have been identified as Ashfaq (26) and (28). Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

