Two killed as truck falls into ditch

Press Trust of India  |  Sonbhadra 

A brick-laden truck today fell into a 150-feet deep ditch after the driver lost control over it, leaving two persons dead.

According to police, the accident took place in Chopan police station area of the district.


Both the driver and cleaner died in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Ashfaq (26) and Mohit Pandey (28). Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 13:10 IST

