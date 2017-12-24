Two killed as truck falls into ditch

-
ALSO READFour minors killed as overcrowded van falls into ditch CIA releases files recovered in Osama bin Laden raid CIA releases thousands of files seized in Osama bin Laden raid CIA releases thousands of files seized in Osama bin Laden raid Vishal Bhardwaj's next to be on Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda
-
A brick-laden truck today fell into a 150-feet deep ditch after the driver lost control over it, leaving two persons dead.
According to police, the accident took place in Chopan police station area of the district.
Both the driver and cleaner died in the accident.
The deceased have been identified as Ashfaq (26) and Mohit Pandey (28). Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU