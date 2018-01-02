Two killed in road accident in Bihar's Vaishali dist

A brother-sister duo was killed and their friend injured in a in Bihar's district, police said today.



The deceased have been identified as Om Prakash (22) and his sister (18), station officer-in-charge Vikas Anand said.



Their friend, (23), who is still critical, was first admitted to Hajipur sadar hospital and later taken to Medical College and Hospital.All three of them were returning to Pahari Chak village in district from garh when a four-wheeler hit their bike from behind, the said.The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in this connection.

