Two killed in road accident in Bihar's Vaishali dist

A brother-sister duo was killed and their friend injured in a bike-car collision in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said today.
The deceased have been identified as Om Prakash (22) and his sister Nilam Kumari (18), Lalganj police station officer-in-charge Vikas Anand said.
Their friend, Roshan Kumar (23), who is still critical, was first admitted to Hajipur sadar hospital and later taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital.
All three of them were returning to Pahari Chak village in Saran district from Vaishali garh when a four-wheeler hit their bike from behind, the officer said.
The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in this connection.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU