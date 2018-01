Two people were killed when their bike was hit by a truck in Mishrapur area here, police said today.



The victims, identified as Akash (18) and Bachai (30), died on the spot yesterday, they said.



Their bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

