Two managers of '1 Above' pub arrested, sent to police custody

The police today arrested two managers of the '1 Above' pub in Mumbai, where a devastating fire killed 14 people on Friday, an said, adding that a here has sent them to police custody till January 9.



Gibson Lopez (34) and (35), who managed the pub at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel, were arrested by policemen from the station, he said.



The managers were present in the pub when the blaze swirled over its terrace in the early hours of December 29, but they fled without helping the guests, the said."We have arrested the managers," toldThey have been booked under various sections of the for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing hurt by an act endangering life of others, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or safety of others and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, he said.The two were produced in a local court, which remanded them to police custody till January 9, the said.However, the main accused in the case were still at large. The police has sent teams across - and also outside the state - to trace them, he said.According to the official, the police has issued a lookout notice against the main accused.The massive fire that swept through the pub killed 14 people and 21 injured.

