Two motorcyclists killed in road accident

Two teenagers were killed when their was hit by an unknown vehicle today, police said.



The deceased, identified as Manak and Ishu, both aged 18, were residents of



The two were coming from Goraya side on a bike when a vehicle hit them at a place near Chachoki village on National Highway 1, they said.Urban post incharge Mukhtiar Singh said that a case for causing death due to negligence was registered against the of the unknown vehicle.The police said visibility level in the area where the accident occurred was low due to fog.

