Two Nigerians held with drugs

Two Nigerians were arrested today for alleged possession and sale of narcotics, police said.



The approximate value of the drugs in the international market is over Rs 16 lakh.



The sleuths of Special Operations Team (SoT) of the picked the duo, including a woman, for allegedly possessing narcotic substances, including cocaine and heroin, which were seized, according to a police release.The duo allegedly used to sell drugs by procuring them from another Nigerian, it said.Acting on a tip-off, the duo, who came to on student visas and pursuing undergraduate courses in the city, were arrested.Efforts were on to nab the third person, the release said.

