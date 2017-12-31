JUST IN
Two Nigerians held with drugs

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Two Nigerians were arrested today for alleged possession and sale of narcotics, police said.

The approximate value of the drugs in the international market is over Rs 16 lakh.


The sleuths of Special Operations Team (SoT) of the Rachakonda Police picked the duo, including a woman, for allegedly possessing narcotic substances, including cocaine and heroin, which were seized, according to a police release.

The duo allegedly used to sell drugs by procuring them from another Nigerian, it said.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo, who came to India on student visas and pursuing undergraduate courses in the city, were arrested.

Efforts were on to nab the third person, the release said.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 18:15 IST

