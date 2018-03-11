Two trekkers rescued by police near Pandavleni caves in Nashik

Two trekkers, including a girl, were rescued by local residents and police after the duo lost their footing and got trapped on a cliff near the caves this morning. The incident happened at the caves situated on the Mumbai-Agra highway, five kilometres from here, officials said. Police said that (22) and Vidula Daulat Pagar (19) were rescued by a team led by police PR Nalawade and sub- SU Hire, along with a few local residents. They were rushed to Nashik civil hospital for treatment, said police.

