Two trekkers rescued by police near Pandavleni caves in Nashik

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Two trekkers, including a girl, were rescued by local residents and police after the duo lost their footing and got trapped on a cliff near the Pandavleni caves this morning. The incident happened at the caves situated on the Mumbai-Agra highway, five kilometres from here, officials said. Police said that Arvind Vaidyanathan (22) and Vidula Daulat Pagar (19) were rescued by a team led by assistant police inspector PR Nalawade and sub-inspector SU Hire, along with a few local residents. They were rushed to Nashik civil hospital for treatment, said police.

First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 17:35 IST

