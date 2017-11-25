Uber to take driver battle to UK SC; plans appeal in workers' rights case

-
ALSO READUber loses its appeal on the employment rights of its drivers in UK Uber launches services for the elderly, differently-abled Uber updates app, allows instant messaging with driver Uber disclosed hack to SoftBank before going public Uber, Mphasis launch services to help senior citizens, disabled passengers
-
The ride-hailing firm Uber plans to appeal to Britain's Supreme Court after losing an important case on the rights of its drivers.
Britain's Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled earlier this month that Uber drivers are "workers" rather than being self- employed, entitling them to benefits such as holiday pay.
Uber said in a statement today that it is requesting permission to appeal directly to the Supreme Court so the case can be resolved quickly.
The case started last year after two Uber drivers argued they were entitled to benefits like holiday pay and paid rest breaks.
The rapidly expanding US-based company has tens of thousands of drivers in Britain.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU