Uber ties up with Bangalore Metro to provide connectivity to people

Uber booking counters at metro stations will be available by end of March 2017

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Global taxi-hailing platform Uber said it has partnered with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) across 12 metro stations to provide last mile connectivity to everyday commuters.

Consumers can avail the service through exclusive Uber booking counters at metro stations, Uber said in a statement.

It said Uber representatives will also be available at these counters to ensure metro commuters get a reliable and affordable ride to their next destination.

Uber booking counters at metro stations will be available by end of March 2017.

"This partnership is a great example of how the public and private transport can work together and complement each other's strengths in order to help solve major issues that citizens face, in this case, last mile connectivity," Uber (Bengaluru) General Manager Christian Freese said.

Uber booking kiosks will come up at KempegowdaMajestic Station, Baiyyapanahalli, Mysore Road, Indiranagar, Vijayanagar, MG Road, Mantri Mall station, Orion Mall (Sandal soap factory), Sir M Visweswaraiyya Central College, Jalahalli, Dasarahalli and Hosahalli station.

The service will be helpful for those who might have trouble accessing data on their phone, or might not have the Uber app, it said.

