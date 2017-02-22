Uber ties up with Bangalore Metro to provide connectivity to people

Global taxi-hailing platform Uber
said it has partnered with Bangalore Metro
Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) across 12 metro stations
to provide last mile connectivity to everyday commuters.
Consumers can avail the service through exclusive Uber
booking counters at metro stations, Uber
said in a statement.
It said Uber
representatives will also be available at these counters to ensure metro commuters get a reliable and affordable ride to their next destination.
"This partnership is a great example of how the public and private transport can work together and complement each other's strengths in order to help solve major issues that citizens face, in this case, last mile connectivity," Uber
(Bengaluru) General Manager Christian Freese said.
Uber
booking kiosks will come up at KempegowdaMajestic Station, Baiyyapanahalli, Mysore Road, Indiranagar, Vijayanagar, MG Road, Mantri Mall station, Orion Mall (Sandal soap factory), Sir M Visweswaraiyya Central College, Jalahalli, Dasarahalli and Hosahalli station.
The service will be helpful for those who might have trouble accessing data on their phone, or might not have the Uber
app, it said.
