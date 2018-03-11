Udacity to expand presence in India mkt

US-based company is betting on the Indian market to be one of the growth drivers for its business as it expands its operations in the country. The company, which offers free and paid courses across various areas like artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, saw its global revenues growing over 100 per cent year-over-year in 2017 to about USD 70 million. In India, has recently announced a nanodegree programme in Flying car and drones, and has partnered to train 500 engineers in Self Driving Car Engineering. "We have seen over 200 per cent growth in our operations. Users have opted for varied courses like Python, Big Data, .. The trends are similar to what we see globally," MD told He added that the company is working on expanding partnerships in to work with more organisations to train their workforce. Similar to its partnership with Infosys, also works with companies like Tech Mahindra, and Just Dial, among others. "We are very fortunate to have users coming from across from almost all districts. Like any other business, our top city in is Bangalore, then Delhi, and other big cities... we have a lot of smaller cities from where we get users," he said. has over 8 million learners on its platform globally.

The company did not disclose details about its userbase in but said has seen growth across its base of individual learners and those coming through enterprises. " is a market which has shown a lot of potential. People definitely have more confidence toward platforms. Also, we have seen many professionals coming to the platform to learn and stay relevant. We are very positive about it the market," he said. "In 2018, we want to launch more courses for Indian audience, have more enterprise partners, work with government agencies, and have more hiring partners. Our intention is to become a full training partner to someone who wants to up skill or reskill," he said.

