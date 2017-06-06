UGC, AICTE to be history soon; govt to introduce higher edu regulator

A detailed blueprint of the proposed regulator and its legislation is being worked upon: Sources

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) are soon going to be a thing of the past with the government planning to replace them with a single higher education regulator.



The proposed (HEERA) is aimed at eliminating overlaps in the jurisdiction and remove irrelevant regulatory provisions.



The HRD Ministry is working with on the plan of bringing technical as well as non-technical institutions under the same umbrella.



According to sources, a detailed blueprint of the proposed regulator and its legislation is being worked upon.



"Both and HRD Ministry officials are working on the plan. It was felt that multiple regulatory bodies led to excessive and restrictive regulation and hence contributed to the lack of institutional autonomy," a source said.



However, the plan to have a single higher education regulator is not a new one but has been recommended by various committees set up by the government.

Press Trust of India