UIDAI says Aadhaar is an identification tool and not for profiling people

The UIDAI today sought to allay fears over data protection and issues around the 12 digit biometric identifier, asserting that is an identification not a profiling tool. It also stressed that data is governed by strong laws. Fielding questions on in a live chat, Unique Identification Authority of (UIDAI) said that is based on minimum information and which is "least intrusive". To a specific query on whether UIDAI will go for in future, Pandey said that there were no such plans. "We take fingerprint, Iris and photoWe have no plans to take something like DNA photo, fingerprint and Iris is good enough for de-duplication, generating and to authenticate any person," he said. The UIDAI dismissed concerns that linking of various information with could lead to monitoring, surveillance or possible misuse. "When you give number in .. UIDAI doesnt know about your account. gives us your number and fingerprint and UIDAI is a matching service.

It says a yes or no, or we send a limited eKYC," he explained. The does not get any information about the resident from the system, he said. UIDAI further tweeted, " is an identifier not a profiling tool". During the question and answer session that lasted for over 1.5 hours, Pandey took over 20 queries that ranged from concerns around to benefits of the biometric identifier for residents, and from linking of to mobile SIMs (subscriber identity module) to moving the enrolment centres to offices and banks. To another question, he said accounts are "property of citizens" and their linkage with number should not raise fears that will one day freeze such accounts. Maintaining that introduction of Virtual ID and limited eKYC had nothing to do with data leak stories pertaining to Aadhaar, Pandey said they were conceptualised for strengthening the system. The UIDAI recently announced a new concept of "Virtual ID' which Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID. The Virtual ID, a random 16-digit number, will give the users the option of not sharing their number at the time of authentication. During the live chat today, Pandey said that since some people feared that information residing in multiple places could be linked despite it being prohibited under Act, the latest feature will give people the choice to mask their number. "It has nothing to do with data leak story. I have said that in the last seven years, there has been no data leak from UIDAI," he said. Pandey said that was protected by strong laws, and that Act is "based on the premise that is a fundamental right". Citing the various Sections of Act he said that biometric data given to UIDAI cannot be shared without an individual's permission, and that doing so is punishable. "No one can aggregate data and do profiling," he pointed out.

