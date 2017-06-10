TRENDING ON BS
UK elections: Theresa May loses Kensington by mere 20 votes in final result

Theresa May's Conservatives lost their west London stronghold of Kensington to the Labour Party

AFP/PTI  |  London 

Theresa May's Conservatives lost their west London stronghold of Kensington to the Labour Party by a mere 20 votes, officials said today, in a final electoral blow to the embattled British prime minister.

The result, the last to be announced from yesterday's election, means the Conservatives have won 318 seats -- eight short of an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament -- and Labour 262.

