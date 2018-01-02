ULFA leader Paresh Baruah's name in first NRC draft; names of

Top rebel leader Baruah's name figures in the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) even as names of many prominent politicians of did not find a place in it.



Among those whose names were not in the first citizenship draft list, released on December 31 midnight, include opposition All United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal, his son and Jamunamukh and brother and Barpeta MP



Talking about the non-inclusion of several names in the first list, of Sailesh said, "There is no need to panic as there is ample time. The process is going on. Substantial progress has been made, but still lot of work needs to be done."The first draft of the has listed 19 million people out of the 32.9 million applicants as legal Indian citizens, in a massive exercise aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in the state that bordersNames of MLAs -- Ananta Kumar Malo (Abhayapuri South), (Dhing), (Gauripur), Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Kasimi (Bilasipara West) -- also did not figure.While BJP MLAs whose names were not in the list include (Hojai), (Golakganj), legislators whose names were absent include MLAs (Senga), and (Rupohi).Besides Baruah, fellow rebel and B Bidai's names also feature in the list.The list has the names of five of Baruah's family members, including that of his deceased motherBaruah had launched his revolution for the 'sovereignty' of nearly 40 years ago and is reportedly somewhere along the China- border now.In the NRC, Baruah's date of birth is stated as February 15, 1957 and birth place is Chakalibhoria village which is also known as Jeraigaon in Chabua area of district.The names of Baruah's brother Bikul Baruah, sister- Renu Baruah, niece and nephew are in the list." Baruah may not be aware of his inclusion in the draft I had submitted the legacy data and the application at the seva kendra. So we were certain that his name would feature in the list. Our family is happy about it," his sister- told reporters.However, the names of Baruah's wife and his two sons Ankur and Akash could not be included in the list "because some documents were missing. We will complete the process in the next phase," Renu said.of India, Sailesh, had told reporters while releasing the first part draft, that the rest of the names were under various stages of verification and another draft would be published as soon as the verification was done.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)