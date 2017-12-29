UN bars four North Korean ships from ports: diplomats

The today denied international port access to four North Korean ships suspected of carrying or having transported goods banned by international sanctions targeting Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP.



The ban of the four vessels -- the Ul Ji Bong 6, Rung Ra 2, 2 and Rye Song Gang 1 -- was requested by the along with measures targeting ships registered in other countries, they said on condition of anonymity.



But only agreed to target the four North Korean ships, diplomats said, as part of international efforts to curb Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programs."Only four ships have been accepted" for the ban but "the procedure remains open" to include other vessels in the future, one said.The list submitted by the US in December had also included ships flying flags from Belize, China, Hong Kong, andIn 2017, the has slapped three sets of sanctions on North Korea: one on August 5 targeting the iron, coal and fishing industries; another set on September 11 aimed at textiles and limiting oil supply; and the most recent on December 22 focused onThe US has denounced trafficking of banned goods that allows to stock up, particularly the transfer of cargo between different ships on the high seas.Blocking suspected vessels from ports -- except in the case of humanitarian need as determined by the council's sanctions committee -- is provided for in the August resolution.On October 5, the UN had already identified four ships "carrying prohibited goods," resulting in a ban on port access that was a "first in United Nations" history, according to Hugh Griffiths, part of a UN panel of experts monitoring the application of sanctions onThose four vessels were registered in the Comoros, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and North Korea, and were targeted for the illegal transport of coal, iron and North Korean fish.

