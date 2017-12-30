UN chief congratulates Liberia's next president

UN Antonio today congratulated on his victory in Liberia's presidential and praised the peaceful conduct of the vote.



"applauds all Liberians for the successful completion of the elections process, which was conducted in a peaceful environment," a statement from the UN chief's said.



Liberia's board certified as the winner of the on Friday, marking the country's first peaceful transfer of power after two civil wars.Weah, a former international football star, defeated Vice President in the run-off vote.is due to be sworn in on January 22, following Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who in 2006 took over the country founded by freed US slaves.Boakai conceded defeat on Friday and said he had called to congratulate him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)