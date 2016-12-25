UN Israel vote to make peace negotiations 'much harder': Donald Trump

US
President-elect Donald Trump
has said that the UN
vote demanding Israel
halt settlements in Palestinian territory would make a peace deal "much harder," but said it could happen anyway.
"The big loss yesterday for Israel
in the United Nations
will make it much harder to negotiate peace.Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!" Trump said in a message on Twitter.
The UN
vote Friday marked a stark turnabout in longstanding US
custom at the world body.
The Security Council passed the measure after the United States abstained, enabling the adoption of the first UN
resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel
over its settlement policy.
By deciding not to veto the move, the US
took a rare step that deeply angered Israel, which accused President Barack Obama
of abandoning its closest Middle East
ally in the waning days of his administration.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU