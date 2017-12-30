Undertrial commits suicide in jail by hanging on tree

An lodged in the Central jail here in connection with a motorcycle theft case, today allegedly committed suicide by on a tree in the jail campus.



The 24-year old Ganapathi, hailing from Perundhurai in Erode District, was lodged in the Jail on December 26 on charges of motorcycle theft in Tirupur.



As Ganapathi was suffering from breathing problem, he was being given treatment in the jail hospital, police said.Ganapathi was found dead with using his dhoti on a tree in the campus, they said.

